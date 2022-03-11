Insider Selling: MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CAO Sells $230,224.02 in Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGI opened at $10.79 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $978.93 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $17,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 162.3% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

