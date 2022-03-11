Insider Buying: Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) CEO Buys $203,488.00 in Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Nevro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

