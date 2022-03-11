Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $176,864.16 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

