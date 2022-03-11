Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Calavo Growers worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CVGW opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.
Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.
