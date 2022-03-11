Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of CHRS opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

