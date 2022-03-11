MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of MarineMax worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 453.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 25.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 121.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MarineMax by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,541. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $961.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

