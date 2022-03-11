MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of MarineMax worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $7,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 53.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MarineMax by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $277,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,541. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $961.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

MarineMax Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.