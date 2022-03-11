Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,654 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,654 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Otter Tail were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Otter Tail by 13.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

OTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

