Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of PKOH opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $198.83 million, a P/E ratio of -121.38 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.