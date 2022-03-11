ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ING. UBS Group raised their target price on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.72) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.63) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.74) to €15.60 ($16.96) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

ING stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 169,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.