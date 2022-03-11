$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.99. Primerica reported earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.13.

PRI opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. Primerica has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average of $152.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

