Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $130.00 at UBS Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $208.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.76.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $291.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average of $186.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

