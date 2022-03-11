Jefferies Financial Group Raises Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $183.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.83.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 273.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

