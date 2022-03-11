$0.17 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.40. Square posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 351.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

