Comparing Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

This table compares Northwest Natural and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural 9.14% 8.54% 2.03% Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A

71.3% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Natural and Archaea Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural $860.40 million 2.01 $78.67 million $2.56 22.03 Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northwest Natural and Archaea Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural 0 2 2 0 2.50 Archaea Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Northwest Natural currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Archaea Energy has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Archaea Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than Northwest Natural.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archaea Energy has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Archaea Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Natural (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co. engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.