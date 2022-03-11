Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.78. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $188.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.