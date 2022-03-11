$0.69 EPS Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.66. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Premier Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.