Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

