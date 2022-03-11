iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

