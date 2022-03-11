Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $755,000 Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BGSF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BGSF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in BGSF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BGSF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BGSF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.24 on Friday. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

