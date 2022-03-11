Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Winmark worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 96.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WINA opened at $226.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $179.74 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WINA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

