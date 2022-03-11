HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of HNI worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in HNI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,777. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNI opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.95.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.85%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

