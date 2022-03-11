Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $796,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,877 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $8,672,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,462,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after buying an additional 470,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

