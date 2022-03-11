Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $796,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,877 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,398,000 after acquiring an additional 235,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,663,000 after acquiring an additional 353,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

