American International Group Inc. Sells 1,491 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tronox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tronox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its stake in Tronox by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tronox by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROX opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

