China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 139,303 shares.The stock last traded at $44.90 and had previously closed at $47.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

