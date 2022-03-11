China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 139,303 shares.The stock last traded at $44.90 and had previously closed at $47.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76.
About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
