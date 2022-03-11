Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 146.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DADA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.48.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 161,575 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $18,458,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 73,769 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

