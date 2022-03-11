WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $382,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

