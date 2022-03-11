PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.79

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.79 and last traded at $100.79, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $155,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

