Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 12.4%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shot up 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.25. 297,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,240,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on LI. Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

