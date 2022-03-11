Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 6.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $116.79 and last traded at $117.65. 2,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 376,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

