Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 712.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ARGGY opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $31.48.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
