Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Up 13.1%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) shares were up 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.85. Approximately 133,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 347,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Mogo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.56 million and a P/E ratio of -21.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.03.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

