Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambu A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

