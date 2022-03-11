Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 2,289.2% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.5 days.

Shares of AVASF opened at $8.30 on Friday. Avast has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.18) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

