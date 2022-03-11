Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Trading Up 10%

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 57,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,105,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,517,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 184,974 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

