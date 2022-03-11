Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 139,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,944,533 shares.The stock last traded at $44.95 and had previously closed at $47.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

