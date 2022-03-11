Robert Brian Mitchell Sells 3,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GL stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 111.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

