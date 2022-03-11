$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.36. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,617 shares of company stock valued at $72,970,279. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $378,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $300.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.44. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.