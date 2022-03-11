Laurel Douty Acquires 10,000 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SGFY stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.47. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
About Signify Health (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
