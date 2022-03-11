LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LifeMD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeMD by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LifeMD by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

