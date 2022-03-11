Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

INOD opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Innodata has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 million, a PE ratio of 249.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

