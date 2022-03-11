DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of DXP Enterprises worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 2.26. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

