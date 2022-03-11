Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 551,430 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $53.92 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.