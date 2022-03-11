Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 27,562 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 52.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

AHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.