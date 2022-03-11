Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $799,000 Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of COMPASS Pathways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

