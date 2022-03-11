JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Position Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,942 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.75% of JAKKS Pacific worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKK stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.33. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $99,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 160,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAKK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

