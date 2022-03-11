Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 11,398 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

