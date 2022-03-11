UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,807.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 732,859 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,380,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,343.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $192.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.25. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.02 and a 12-month high of $218.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.762 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.