UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Concentrix worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.25. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Concentrix Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.